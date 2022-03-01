Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,216 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.02. 36,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.13 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

