Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,692 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 4.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $79,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

