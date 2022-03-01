Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

