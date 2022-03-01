Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

