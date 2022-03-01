Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.62 and a 200-day moving average of $498.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

