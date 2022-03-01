Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 179,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

