Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 107,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,218. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.