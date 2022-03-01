Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,865. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

