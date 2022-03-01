Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $21,805,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.54. 74,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.