Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

