Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,987 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

