Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 85,861 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,861 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

