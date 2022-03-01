Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NYSE:DE traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,385. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

