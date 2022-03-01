Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,826 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Customers Bancorp worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,998. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.