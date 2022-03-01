Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 0.3%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 19,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $36,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 35,467 shares of company stock worth $142,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

