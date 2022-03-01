Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Cytosorbents
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
