Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.