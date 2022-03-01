D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DNZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,482. D and Z Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.