Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dada Nexus worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
