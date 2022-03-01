Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dada Nexus worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.