Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $8.43. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 13,056 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

