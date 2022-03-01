Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $8.43. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 13,056 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.33.
About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
