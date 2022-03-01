Daniel A. Pryor Sells 31,274 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 31,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,287,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CFX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 1,598,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
