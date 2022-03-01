Daniel A. Pryor Sells 31,274 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 31,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,287,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 1,598,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

