Danny L. Dearen Sells 10,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 553,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axonics by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axonics by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.