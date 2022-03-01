DAOstack Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $209,452.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.10 or 0.99525280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00274374 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

