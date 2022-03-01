Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $205.67 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $99.20 or 0.00224435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $205.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003510 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000099 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,606,208 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

