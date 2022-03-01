Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0430 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

