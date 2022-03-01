Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

DDOG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. 3,668,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,213. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,284.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $130,100,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

