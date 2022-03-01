DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $659,617.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,021.86 or 0.99852398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00254741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

