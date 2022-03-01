Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given New €12.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

