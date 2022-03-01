Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €12.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.13) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.