Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

