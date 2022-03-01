DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $3.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

