DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.99

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and traded as low as $99.95. DBS Group shares last traded at $100.72, with a volume of 63,571 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

