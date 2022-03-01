DDKoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $360,540.05 and $41,795.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00203651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007964 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004076 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

