Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $5,268.78 and $33.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

