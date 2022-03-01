Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Hits Market Capitalization of $179,466.82

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $179,466.82 and $2,532.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00034288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

