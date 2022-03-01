Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 225,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 212,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
Deep Yellow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)
