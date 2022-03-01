DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $441,180.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,624,945 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

