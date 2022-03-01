Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.94 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 135,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.90.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 496,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,286.53).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

