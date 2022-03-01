DeltaChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00269831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004613 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.00 or 0.01139384 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

