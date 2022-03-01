DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

