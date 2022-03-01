DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.