Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $536,174.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.57 million and $536,174.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 146,486,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

