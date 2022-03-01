Derrick A. Roman Buys 7,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 5,328,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

