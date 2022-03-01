Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €58.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($65.17) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.12 ($74.30).

ETR:FME opened at €57.32 ($64.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

