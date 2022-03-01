Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($21.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,547.40 ($20.76) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.40 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,615.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

