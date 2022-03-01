Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $74,080.49 and $5,532.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

