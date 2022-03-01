Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 124,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

