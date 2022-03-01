Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.66

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 22563603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.