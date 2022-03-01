Dfyn Network Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $846,124.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 89,148,620 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

