Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of $158.77 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

