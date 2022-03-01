Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $158.77 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

